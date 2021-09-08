“I rode horses and loved Jesus”
JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Darris Frank Harold, 66, of Jonesborough, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 6, 2021.
Mr. Harold was born August 22, 1955 in Johnson City and the son of the late Clarence “Tater” Tate & Lois Welda Starnes Tate. He was also preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.
Frank was of the Christian faith.
He experienced life to the fullest and had a love of many things. He was an avid coon hunter, a saddle bronc rider, worked cattle, and enjoyed watching basketball. He won the International Pro Rodeo Association’s Bareback competition and was a former member of the Robertson County Coon Hunters Association. He worked as the horse trainer and ranch hand for Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Jr., and Bill Monroe.
Frank was always the “father” to all of Kayla’s friends and he loved nothing more than watching her grow up and become a mother to his grandsons. Kayla, Brody, Luke and Andrew were the greatest loves of his life.
He is survived by his daughter, Kayla Robertson (Izak), three grandsons, Brody Knox, Luke McCrae and Andrew Tate; sister, Millie Green; brother, Eddie Harold; nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; many cousins, friends, and his best-friend, Spur.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Bethel Church of Christ, Jonesborough.
