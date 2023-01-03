GRAY - Mr. Darrell Harris, 64, of Gray, passed away Friday December 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Darrell was a lifelong resident of Gray. He was the son of the late James & Lillian Harris
Darrell graduated from Daniel Boone High School in 1976 and then went to work at Tennessee Eastman company in 1977 and worked for 42 years retiring in 2019 from his position of maintenance coordinator.
Darrell was also a very active member at Rock Heritage Baptist Church through the years where he served as a deacon. Darrell enjoyed working around his residence & spending time at his Creekside getaway with his grand-children, family, & friends
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Angela Harris: son Brandon Harris and wife Jennifer, two Grand-sons Adam and Matthew. Sister Jan Akers and husband James, Brother-in-law Randy Kitzmiller and wife Kim, and several, nieces, nephews, & several other family members
The family will have a memorial service starting at 1:00pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel lead by Chad & Garry Eads. Following service, the family will proceed to Washington County Memory Garden for burial
The family request in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital cancer research.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Harris family.