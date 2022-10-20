LIMESTONE - Mr. Danny Keys, age 82, of Limestone, passed away at home on the morning of October 18, 2022. He was born on September 12, 1940, in Washington County, TN. His parents were Serle and Mary Martin Keys. He worked as a Barber for years in Jonesborough and retired from USDA meat inspector in 1995.

To many Danny was known as the last of the genuine cowboys, a legend. His horsemanship was un-excelled. He could ride a horse, drive a horse, plow a horse, shoe a horse, flip off a horse, doctor a horse, remove wolf teeth from a horse, cut a horse, or trade for a better horse. He took many a bride to and from the church on her wedding day in one of his many horse carriages. You could ask about any horseman in the area if they knew Danny Keys and the answer was always “yes.”

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you