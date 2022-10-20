LIMESTONE - Mr. Danny Keys, age 82, of Limestone, passed away at home on the morning of October 18, 2022. He was born on September 12, 1940, in Washington County, TN. His parents were Serle and Mary Martin Keys. He worked as a Barber for years in Jonesborough and retired from USDA meat inspector in 1995.
To many Danny was known as the last of the genuine cowboys, a legend. His horsemanship was un-excelled. He could ride a horse, drive a horse, plow a horse, shoe a horse, flip off a horse, doctor a horse, remove wolf teeth from a horse, cut a horse, or trade for a better horse. He took many a bride to and from the church on her wedding day in one of his many horse carriages. You could ask about any horseman in the area if they knew Danny Keys and the answer was always “yes.”
He was both a survivor and a victim of heart issues for 31 years. With a driving determination to live and with the help of dedicated, skilled medical teams, he continued to maintain his well-established reputation in this area as a true American cowboy. He loved his family and cherished his many friends, who acknowledged that they learned a lot from him.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one son, Tony Keys, his sisters, Martha Keys Bales and Nellie Keys Hannabas, brothers, Jimmy Keys and Frank Keys, step-son, Philip Riddle, nephew, Robbie Hannabas, and great-nephew, Logan Keys.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Campbell Keys, who has been his devoted companion for 52 years; his sons, Danny Mack Keys (Janet) and David Joe (Joey) Keys; his sister, Parris Bemben (Charles); his brothers, Charles “Bit” Keys (Rita)and Joe Keys (Nancy); daughter-in-law, Pauline Keys; brothers-in-law, Joe Bales and Bobby Hannabas; sisters-in-law, Zora and Robin; his grandchildren, Miriam Keys Dotson (Ryan), Allison Keys Phillips (Michael) Derek Jordan (Jordy) Keys and Dylan Yates Keys; his great-grandchildren, Xander Dotson, Makyia Dotson, Sawyer Keys, Jaxon and Jace Phillips; nieces and nephews, Nathan Keys, Julie Gantley, Carrie Keys, Marty Keys, Billy Keys, Casey Bemben, Kathryn Collett, Craig Keys, Jaime Vest, Kim Harris, Ian Keys, Dean Keys, Mary Keys; his cousins, Nancy Shanks, Mary Nell Webb, Carolyn Ayers, Jeff Keys, Brent Keys and Larry Bales.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-7:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at Pleasant View Church of Christ, 153 Glendale Rd., Limestone, TN. The funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 22, 2022, also at Pleasant View Church of Christ. Following the service, there will be a horse-drawn procession to the graveside service located at Pleasant Gove UMC Cemetery, 687 Pleasant Grove Rd., Limestone. Any horse-riding friends are invited to park at Danny’s farm and follow the procession from the church to the cemetery.
The service and eulogy will be led by Tom Lilly, John Moore, and his bother Bit Keys.
Pallbearers will be sons, nephews, and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Shannon Fields, Donnie Fields, Jeremy Southerland, Jason Southerland, Moe Malone, Tim Randolph, Charlie Stockton, Kent Tallman, Rick Baskett, Jimmy Guinn, Clinton Williams, Robby Seymore, and Alan Spivey.
A gathering of friends to share stories after the graveside service is invited to Danny’s backyard. Please bring a lawn chair.
The family extends its appreciation to all who have visited, brought food, and prayed during this time. Please make any memorial contributions to the American Heart Association.