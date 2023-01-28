Mr. Daniel Young Shipley Jan 28, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. Daniel Young Shipley, age 85, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the VA Medical Center.Dan was born October 23, 1937, to the late John & Rowena Maupin Shipley.In addition to his parents, Daniel is preceded in death by son, Mark Shipley; siblings & their spouses, Bill Shipley, Jim & Shirley Shipley, Christina & John Wallace, Sara & JD Almany & John Shipley.Daniel proudly served his country in the US Navy. He worked construction for many years and later in life became a Barber. He was a proud member of Boones Creek Christian Church.Those left to cherish his memory are son, Jonathan Shipley and his wife, Stacia Cook; sisters, Diana Loyd & Rowena Bowers; several cousins, nieces & nephews.Per his wishes, Daniel donated his body to East Tennessee State University.Memorial Services will be held for Mr. Shipley at a later date and time at Boones Creek Christian Church.Condolences may be sent to the Shipley family online at www.dillow-taylor.comDillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821 Latest Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Recommended for you ON AIR