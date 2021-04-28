JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Daniel Warren Sr., 57, of Jonesborough, passed away at home on Monday, April 26, 2021. The son of the late James Warren Sr. & Wilhelminia Hager Warren, Daniel was born on October 25, 1963, in Carter County, TN.
Visitation for Daniel will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. The graveside service will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Warren family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821