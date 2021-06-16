JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Daniel Logan Keys, age 23, Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 11, 2021.
Mr. Keys was born in Washington County and is the son of Charles Nathan Keys (Dorothy) Chuckey and April Davis (Mike) Johnson City.
He was a member of First Christian Church of Johnson City where he was baptized.
Logan was a student at the University of Tennessee. He was a manager at the UT Student Center. He enjoyed being on the farm with friends and family. He was always smiling and was a friend to everyone. He was generous and kind hearted with a passion for life and a desire to make the world a better place.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry “Pap” Parks and his loyal dog “Gus”.
In addition to his parents, survivors include brothers and sisters, Sean Davis, Matthew Davis, Ashley Parker and Lee Davis; grandparents, Linda Parks, Charles “Bit” & Rita Keys, Don & Sara Davis and Becky Lilly. Logan was a beloved nephew of Brian & Kellee Asher, Cronan & Julie Gantley, Donna & Keith McGrew and Mark & Cindy Fields; special cousins, Lakely & Landrie Asher, Paul & Kenslee Gantley, Wesley McGrew, Alyssa, Leanna, & Lauren Grace Fields; special friends, Nick Dudney, Katee Gouge, Rhea Norris, Kane Phillips, Lauren Finney, Mary Keaton Stewart, Jake Moore, Robert Johnson and Taylor Alman.
Funeral services will be conducted 6:00 PM, Friday, June 18, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister Josh Little officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Friday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jake Moore, Dean Keys, Brian Asher, Nick Dudney, Kane Phillips and Mark Fields. Honorary pallbearer will be Taylor Alman.
Condolences may be sent to the Keys family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821