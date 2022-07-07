TELFORD - Mr. Daniel Craig Tipton, age 61, Telford, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Tipton was born in Ayer, Massachusetts and was the son of Clyde & Martha Keever Tipton.
He was employed with the Washington County School System. He loved flying his ultra-lite airplane. He was a ham radio operator; his call letters were KC4JHF and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He was “Mr. Fix it” he could fix anything and was always tinkering on something.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Pamela Lynn Shoun Tipton, Telford; son, Gavin Tate Tipton; step-daughter, Sterling Roberts (Caleb); brother, Shannon Tipton (Allison); grandchildren, Parker & Brooklynn; nephews and nieces, Palmer Tipton, Haylee Hankel (Jacob); great-niece, Phoebe Hankel; sisters-in-law, Melanie Cooke (Robbie) and Tifani Woolfrey; special friends, Sherrill Phillips, Harold Broyles and Cliff Hensley.
Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 6:00 PM, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Dykes and Dr. Mark Harrod officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Tipton family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821