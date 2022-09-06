JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Dalmer Kay Cavin, age 78, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Lakebridge Healthcare Center.

Mr. Cavin was born in Washington County and the son of the late Eldridge & Alpha Rector Cavin. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale Cavin and Beryl Cavin. twin sister, Erma Fay Kinley and a nephew, Derrick Archer.

