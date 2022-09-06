JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Dalmer Kay Cavin, age 78, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Lakebridge Healthcare Center.
Mr. Cavin was born in Washington County and the son of the late Eldridge & Alpha Rector Cavin. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale Cavin and Beryl Cavin. twin sister, Erma Fay Kinley and a nephew, Derrick Archer.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Cavin worked at Klopman Mills and was a Farmer. He enjoyed attending the Jonesborough Flea Market.
He was a United States Army Veteran.
Survivors include special friend, Carolyn Sparks, Johnson City; two sisters, Joy Gail Greene (Stuart) Jonesborough and Wilma Conkin (Howard) Fall Branch; one brother, Larry Cavin (Jill) Jonesborough; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth “Lib” Cavin, Telford, Myrtle Cavin, Johnson City and Debbie Cavin Jonesborough; and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor David Reece officiating.
Pallbearers will be Eugene Cavin, Olin Conkin, David Conkin, Colten Hensley, Jordan Barnett and Michael Kinley. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Conkin, Jerry Conkin, Gary Hunt, Greg Sanders, Bill Hunt, Danny Francis and Howard Conkin.