JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Dale Tittle, age 57, Johnson City, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mr. Tittle was born June 26, 1964, in Washington County, and the son of Gene Tittle & Jean Barnett Tittle, Jonesborough.
He had worked at American Water Heater for 28 years.
In addition to his parents, survivors include a son, Justin Tittle, Gray; two stepchildren, Bruce Casteel, who is currently serving in the Navy and Johnny Casteel, Johnson City; and one brother, John Tittle (Kathy), Chuckey.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 PM, Monday, April 25, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Tittle family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
