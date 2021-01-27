JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Clarence Rice, age 95, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Rice was born in Rice Creek and the son of the late Alfred Jackson & Lora Tipton Rice. He was also preceded in death by a son, Russell Rice, sisters and brother, Amanda Ferguson, Beatrice Ball and Albert Rice.
He attended New Victory United Methodist Church as long as his health permitted.
Mr. Rice was a Dairy Farmer and had been active on the farm up until the last three years.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Lora Rice; son, Dennis Rice; daughter, Juanita Miles (Clarence); grandchildren, John Miles and Amy Miles; sister, Hazel Goodman; and several nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice especially nurse Ashley for their wonderful care.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family request no food or visits at the home.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 am Saturday, January 30, 2021 New Victory United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Cathy Fowler officiating.
Pallbearers will be John Miles, Clarence Miles, Wayne Watts, Dennis Rice, Darel Ball and Alan Hayes.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to New Victory Cemetery Fund c/o Barbara Ledford 164 Woodlawn Circle Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Rice family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821