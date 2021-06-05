MORGANTON, NC - Mr. Christopher D. Overman, 31, of Morganton, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly as the result of an accident on May 28, 2021. Christopher was born on February 23, 1990, in Washington County, Tennessee.
Christopher was a great person and loved to make people smile and laugh.
He is survived by his mother, Teresa Yokley, father, Jeffrey Overman, sister, Terra Davis and husband Jeff, grandmother, Pat Brooks, nephew, Gage Yokley, and cousins, Kody Yokley, Kurtis Yokley, and Kristin Overman.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service. The graveside will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Overman family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821