JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Chris "Woody" Woodward, age 62, of Jonesborough, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center.He was born on December 3, 1960, to the late Dale Woodward and Roxie Ruth Blackburn Berry.Woody was a butcher for many years and also drove a truck. He loved cats and liked to garden. He enjoyed talking about the Lord and loved nothing more than being a grandfather.In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his sisters, Lynn Rhea, Susan Peterson and Carol Lewis.Survivors include his daughter, Ashley Woodward Bowling and her husband, Kevin; granddaughter, Paisley Bowling; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Carr Cemetery, 3 Downing Court, Johnson City, TN 37604 with Pastor Roland Whittemore officiating.Pallbearers will be family and friends.Condolences may be sent to the Woodward family online at www.dillow-taylor.comDillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821