JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Chris “Woody” Woodward, age 62, of Jonesborough, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center.

He was born on December 3, 1960, to the late Dale Woodward and Roxie Ruth Blackburn Berry.

