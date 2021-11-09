JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Charles Ray “Chuck” Goodman, age 60, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Goodman was born in Washington County and the son of the late Hardin C. & Ida Hodge Goodman.
He was a graduate of David Crockett High School.
Mr. Goodman proudly served in the United States Navy for seventeen years. He was a Dispatcher for the James H. Quillen VA Hospital.
He was a funny, loving man to anyone who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory, he leaves behind his beloved brothers and sisters, Linda Oliver, Ronald Goodman (Jan), Martha Ann Ferrell and Brenda Barry (Larry); second mother, Bulis Adamson; love of his life, Christine Hayslip; and best friend, Terry Bird and numerous nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Friday, November 12, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Deacon Larry Barry officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be VA Police Department and Dispatchers.
