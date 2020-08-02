LIMESTONE - Mr. Charles Lee Callahan, age 77, Limestone, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Callahan was born May 15, 1943 in Unicoi County, Tennessee and the son of the late Fred & Lula Ray Callahan. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Ralph Callahan, Lewis Callahan, Harry Callahan and David Callahan and one sister, Irene Rice.
He retired from the Washington County School System after 30 years teaching Auto Tech at David Crockett High School.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Mitchell Callahan; daughter, Charlee Callahan; sister, Ruth Rohrer; and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at New Salem Cemetery with Rev. Ron Owens officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Callahan family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
