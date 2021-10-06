JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Charles Greer, 61, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. The son of the late Joseph & Lola Callahan Greer Jr., Charles was born in Washington County, Tennessee on October 26, 1960.
He is survived by daughter, April Fulton, grandchildren, Haley Cole, Joshua Burton and Lellane Burton, nieces, Misty Mckinny and Lola Turchetta, and sister, Kathryn Brandt.
In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by Connie Buckner, Deborah Wilson, Bobby Greer and Joseph Greer III.
The family will receive family and friends from 12:00 -2:00PM Saturday October 9, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Greer family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821