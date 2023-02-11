JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Charles Curtis Arrowood, age 69, of Jonesborough, passed away on February 09, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Charles was born in Johnson City, Tennessee on January 05, 1954, to Martha Ann Miller Bristow and the late Lee Arrowood.

