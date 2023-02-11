JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Charles Curtis Arrowood, age 69, of Jonesborough, passed away on February 09, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Charles was born in Johnson City, Tennessee on January 05, 1954, to Martha Ann Miller Bristow and the late Lee Arrowood.
He graduated from David Crockett in 1972 and he worked as a welder for several years before turning his love of horses into a thriving career. In 1988 he went into training and shoeing horses full time. American Saddlebreds were his main interest. He worked many wonderful horses over the years and was highly respected as a trainer and farrier. He was incredibly talented at both and had a special knack for working with gaited horses. He loved dogs, being outdoors, and never missed a chance to tease someone in fun. He was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his mother Martha, those left to cherish his memory are wife, Janet Kyker Arrowood; son, Jamie Arrowood (Jackie); daughter, Wendy Arrowood Mobley (Tim); sister, Patsy Arrowood McKee; brothers, Ronnie and Richie Arrowood; grandchildren, Joseph Deyton, Mackenzie Mobley and Andrew Mobley; aunt, Iva Wellman.
Memorial Service will be at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Chaplain Ron Land officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, prior to the service.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice especially Ashley, Laura & Keith for their care of Curtis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741