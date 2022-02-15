TELFORD - Mr. Charles “Buck” Ayers, age 73, Telford, passed away at his residence Friday February 11, 2022.
Mr. Ayers was a native of Washington County and the son of the late Dorothy Bible Ayers. He was also preceded in death by two brothers Gene and Phill Ayers.
Buck was a United States Navy Veteran. He proudly served on the USS Hornet and was on board when they picked up the astronauts from Apollo 11.
He retired after 34 years with Norfolk Southern Railway.
He enjoyed car shows, riding horses, hunting and fishing.
He was a member of Pleasant Valley Covenant Brethren Church.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years Frances Ferguson Ayers, two sisters Charlotte Clevinger and husband Red, and Janice Moore, three brothers Floyd Ayers and wife Deb, Clyde Ayers and Kenneth Ayers; special nieces that he called “his girls” Angela Yarbor Jenkins and Judy I’Dell, his “grandchildren” Samuel, Ryleigh, Arianna and Oliva; several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly, and aunts and uncles.
Due to COVID there will be a drop by visitation Thursday February 17, 2022 from 1:00 to 7:00 PM. Graveside service will be Friday February 18, 2022 11:00AM at Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Pastor Don Hilton officiating.
Condolences may be made to the Ayers family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Pleasant Valley Covenant Brethren Church, 785 Brethren Church RD Jonesborough, TN 37659
