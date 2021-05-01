UNICOI - Mr. Calvin Dexter Ward, age 75, Unicoi, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Calvin was born in Carter County and the son of the late Frelen & Christy Hicks Ward.
Calvin was a proud follower of Christ and was a United States Army Veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Brown Ward, children, Kristi Ward, Christopher Ward, Adam Ward, Dustin Boyd, Robbie Ward, Caycea Jones, and Dovie Ward, step-son, Kent Crowe (Anne), 8 grandchildren, Tiffany, Koby, Nathaniel, Brittany, Elizabeth, Gabriel, Synliegh, Amora, sisters, Maxine Carr, Annie Davis and Lulu Ward, and his favorite dog, Zoe.
Calvin is preceded in death by his two twin brothers, Denoard & Leonard Ward, brother Lee Ward, and sister, Mildred Carr.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 11:30 AM, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Trent officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kent Crowe, Adam Ward and Dustin Boyd.
The family would like to extended their sincere appreciation to all the staff at Johnson City Medical Center and especially the staff of the ICU.
