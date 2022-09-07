JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Bruce Norman Range, age 63, Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 2, 2022, at UT Medical Center.

Mr. Range was born in Washington County and the son of the late Bill Norman Range and Betty Jean Dulaney Range of Jonesborough. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Range, father-in-law, Jerry Booth, mother-in-law, Patsy Booth and brother-in-law, Jimmy Booth.

Trending Recipe Video