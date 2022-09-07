JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Bruce Norman Range, age 63, Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 2, 2022, at UT Medical Center.
Mr. Range was born in Washington County and the son of the late Bill Norman Range and Betty Jean Dulaney Range of Jonesborough. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Range, father-in-law, Jerry Booth, mother-in-law, Patsy Booth and brother-in-law, Jimmy Booth.
He was a member of Cherokee Baptist Church and attended Eden Methodist Church.
He was co-captain of the David Crockett High School football team, class of 1977, ran track, loved NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt. He served in the Air Force and was retired from the United States Postal Service where he was a Regional Director and former Postmaster of the Erwin, Elizabethton, and Kingsport Post Office.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Diane Booth; two sons, Brandon Anthony Range (Kassi Lynn Uptain) of Dolores, Colorado, and Zachary Garrett Range, of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Skylar Lillian Range, Oakley Jaxon Range and Mayzie Alenna Range; brother Rick Range (Angie) of Jonesborough; sister, Tammy Wolfe (Tony) of Seymour, TN; special nephew, Blaine Booth of Jonesborough; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the 5th floor ICU team at UT Medical Center for their wonderful care.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Cherokee Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Dr. Dwight Hobbs and Pastor Bryan Orchard officiating. Graveside services will follow at Cherokee Baptist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Danny Bacon, David Dulaney of Seymour, TN, John Rambo, Brandon Range, Rick Range and Tony Wolfe. Honorary pallbearers will be friends at Whites Auto Parts and US Postal Service, Men’s Group at Eden United Methodist Church and Cherokee Baptist Church, Johnny Clark, Nathan Coggins, Tim Dean, Keith Ervin and Frankie Walters.
Memorial donations may be made to Cherokee Baptist Church Cemetery 299 Taylor Bridge Road Jonesborough, TN 37659 or Eden United Methodist Church Youth Group C/O Aimee Lowe 1620 Mill Springs Rd. Jonesborough, TN 37659.