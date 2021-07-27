Mr. Bobby Lynn Graves passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Bobby was born in Harriman, TN in 1943. He attended Harriman High School and then went on to Carson Newman University. Bobby served in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in France and married the love of his life Pamela Lynn Graves in 1964. One of his other passions was playing golf. He played on the golf team when he was stationed in France.
Bobby moved back to Harriman, TN and worked for Roane Hosiery Mill. He then moved on to work for ITT Corporation. Bobby later worked in the Insurance and Building industry in Toccoa, GA and then in Marietta, GA for 29 years. He and Pam retired to Johnson City in 2016.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister, and his son, Benjamin Graves.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Graves; son, Roland (Reg) Graves; two granddaughters, Lily Graves, Gracie Graves; one sister; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Central Baptist Church 300 N. Roan St. Johnson City, TN 37601.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Graves family. 423-610-7171.