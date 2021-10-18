GRAY - Mr. Bobby H. Dean, 82, of Gray, TN, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 in the National Health Care Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.
Bobby was born in a log cabin in Coeburn, VA on December 25, 1938. He was the son of the late Orbin and Beulah Dean. He graduated from St. Paul High School, St. Paul, VA. He received an associate degree in Business Administration from Benjamin Franklin University in Washington, D.C.
Bobby made his home in Dayton, MD for more than 40 years. Bobby was vice president at First Union Bank, now Wells Fargo. He retired in 1996. In 1999, Bobby and wife returned to Big Stone Gap, VA and in 2000 moved to Gray, TN.
After retirement, Bobby loved to travel to Maryland and Florida to watch his grandchildren play football, as one granddaughter cheered them on. He loved to watch westerns and attend shows at the Barter Theatre. His favorite thing was reading his newspaper, watching the VOLS play football, and his John Deere tractor.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Patty J. Dean; three daughters, Vicky Dean-Smith and husband Curtis Smith, Sandra King and friend Dean Prince, and Lisa Dale and her husband Bobby Dale Jr. Seven grandchildren, Bobby Kingan, Jason Kingan, Trevor Dean VanDevander, Ashley King, Jake King, Sean Dale, Bobby Dale III. Five great grandchildren, Jaxon Kingan, McKinley Kingan, Mira Kingan, Lydia VanDevander, and Trevor Dean VanDevander Jr. Three sisters, Jerilyn Bennett, Glenda Burton and Judy Davenport. Three brothers, Billy Dean, Harry Dean, and Ronnie Dean.
There will be a viewing for family and friends at 6:00 pm followed by a service at 7:00 pm in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel on Thursday, October 21, 2021, located at 3001 Peoples Street in Johnson City. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Washington County Memory Gardens, 113 Memory Gardens Drive in Johnson City, TN. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Friday. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Dean family. (423) 610-7171