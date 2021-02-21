JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Bob “Hawkeye” Hawkins, 87, of Johnson City, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. The son of the late Sam & Pearl Cash Hawkins, Bob was born on July 24, 1933, in Washington County.
Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother. Bob retired from Stowers Machinery as a Diesel Mechanic. He was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Kellena Hawkins, children, Marsha Fleenor (Mike), Rick Hawkins (Heather), grandchildren, Jamie Caldwell (Todd), Justin Fleenor, (Rachael), Brendan Hawkins (Grady Powell), and Kaitlyn Hawkins, great grandchildren, Josey Caldwell and Eli Caldwell, Izzy Fleenor and Eli Fleenor, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lanny & Claudia Gage, sister-in-law, Sandra Hawkins, and several nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, S.G. and Donnie Hawkins, Lucille and Jim Milhorn, Evelyn and Milton Hamilton, and John Hawkins.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Boones Creek Christian Church. Due to construction, please enter through door “A”.
Pastor David Clark will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
Livestreaming options will be available at www.boonescreekcc.org
Donations can be made in Bob’s memory to Boones Creek Christian Church, 2684 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City, TN, 37615.
The family requests that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the Hawkins family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821