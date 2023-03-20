JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Billy Sifford, age 62, Johnson City, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mr. Sifford was born February 15, 1961, in Washington County, TN and the son of the late J.D. & Mary Ann Morelock Sifford. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Gass and nephew, Jeffrey Chapman.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Recommended for you