JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Billy Sifford, age 62, Johnson City, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Sifford was born February 15, 1961, in Washington County, TN and the son of the late J.D. & Mary Ann Morelock Sifford. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Gass and nephew, Jeffrey Chapman.
He was of the Christian faith.
Mr. Sifford went to Daniel Boone High School and retired from Rhinehart Food Service (former IJ Company) where he worked his entire adult life. He was a maintenance operations specialist. Billy was a perfectionist and could fix anything. He enjoyed NASCAR, NHRA Drag Racing, and rock and roll. Billy was always willing to help his community through donating to local food banks, Toys for Tots, St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, and other charitable organizations.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Nunley Sifford; step-daughter who is raised as his own, Amanda Harrison; granddaughter, Jada Antonelli; grandson, Joseph Antonelli; great-grandson, Ryder Shirey; two sisters, Bernice Cloyd (Larry) and Lois Fletcher; one brother, Ray Morelock (Lee); special niece, Angela Dickerson; special friend, Lynn Fitzgerald; special dog, “Pixie”; and several nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date.