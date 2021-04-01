JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Billy Joe Roberson, 85, of Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The son of the late Ernest & Anna Mae Marks Roberson, Billy was born in Washington County on February 5, 1936.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Lee (Charles), grandsons, Tyler Lee (Emily), Jordon Lee, and Benjamin Lee, 3 great grandsons, and sisters, Shirley Shell (Larry), Judy Faulkner (Allen), and Ernie Crawford (Tom).
He is preceded in death by George Roberson, Jack Roberson and Jimmy Roberson.
The graveside service will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family.
