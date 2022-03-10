JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Billy Carver, age 83, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Mr. Carver was born February 5, 1939, in Jonesborough and was the son of the late Sherman & Reba Goff Carver. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Carver, brothers, Freddy Carver, Larry Carver and a sister, Shirley Loras.
He was a truck driver, enjoyed racing and going to the beach.
Survivors include four children, Danny Carver (Patricia), Jeff Carver, Lisa Carver, and Brian Carver (Tammy); grandchildren, Jessie, Taylor, Austin, Kim and Angel; brothers and sisters, Cecil Carver, Rhonda Collins, Linda Hicks and Geraldine Tester; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 4:00 PM, Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Jones and Pastor John H. Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Monday, March 14, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Carver family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821