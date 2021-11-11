JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Bill Lyons, age 67, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Lyons was born February 1, 1954, in South Boston, VA and the son of the late Billy Joe & Clarice Jackson Lyons. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Lyons and father-in-law, Garry Collins.
He served in United States Army for twelve years.
Survivors include his wife, Jamie Collins Lyons; son, Brigham Lyons; daughters, Meredith Lyons (Ashley), and Meagan Lyons; step-daughters, Laura Morgan, Brandy Coakley (Wayland), Holly Ingle (Matt); grandchildren, Makiah Lyons, and Ava Lyons; step-grandchildren, Ty Bailey, Payton Bailey, Savannah Blevins, Chelsea Morgan, Addison Crawford, Brighton Coakley, Chad Waites, Kloe Waites, and Jaylah Smith; brother, Brian Lyons and Melvin Jackson; sisters, Gail Charles (Fontaine), Dona Daniels (Stanley), and Tammy Anderson (Anthony); mother-in-law, Margaret Collins; sister-in-law, Kelly Tarlton (Tim), Jill Shelton (Billy); brother-in-law, Jason Collins (Holly); a host of cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friends, Billy Jane Scott (Keith, Brandon), Lisa Lyons and Vernie Ramsey.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Monday, November 15, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Reverend Cecil Mills officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 & 5:00-7:00 PM, Monday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Lyons family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
