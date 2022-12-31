HARRISONBURG, VA - Mr. Benjamin Wayne Nelson, age 99, of Harrisonburg, Virginia passed away on December 28, 2022. Benjamin was born in Jonesborough, Tennessee on June 28, 1923, and was the son of the late James Clyde Nelson and Montie Jane Hensley Nelson. He was the second of seven children.
After graduating from Lamar High School in Washington County, he became a welder and worked in the Baltimore Shipyard for 2 years before entering the Army in 1944. He served with the Army in the Pacific until 1946. His service included the Southern Philippines Luzon Campaign and the Occupation of Japan. After the war, he graduated in 1950 from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. He was called back into the Army in 1950 during the Korean conflict and served until 1951. After his second time on active duty with the Army, he began his long career as a civilian with the Department of Defense with posts in many places including New Orleans, Chicago, and Washington DC. He retired from the Department of Defense in 1979.
In addition to his parents, Benjamin was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
He married Sarah Bird Williams in Washington DC, in December 1967. After retirement, they enjoyed spending the winter months at their home in Satellite Beach, Florida, and the summer months at their home in Woodstock, Virginia. They moved to the Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Virginia in 2013.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one sister, Margaret Louise Nelson Watts of Jonesborough, TN and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 AM Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Broyles officiating. Graveside Services will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery.