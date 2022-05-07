Mr. Benjamin Harrison Gilbert, age 27, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Gilbert was born June 9, 1994, in Johnson City and the son of Harrison (Rick) & Sherry Ball Gilbert, Jonesborough.
He was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, and he loved the Lord with all his heart.
Mr. Gilbert was a blessed Carpenter with a special talent with his hands.
He was preceded in death by his big sister, Mendy Gilbert-Cope, maternal grandparents, Franklin Ball and Della Howard.
In addition to his parents, survivors include a son, Harrison Gilbert, Jonesborough; Harrison’s mother, Emma Price (the love of his life); sisters, Kayla Gilbert (Derrold), Gray and Angela Keith, Kingsport; brother, Robbie Hodges (Sarah) London, KY; paternal grandparents, Virgil & Charlene Gilbert, Jonesborough and Mary House, London, KY; nieces and nephews, Shawn, Destiny, Cora, Kaycee, Timothy, Kaylee, Cameron, Jalen, Kassidy, and Brodie; and numerous other family members.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 PM, Monday, May 9, 2022, at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church with Pastor Jon Reed officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, at the church Monday prior to the service.
Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Henderson, Timothy Royston, Shawn Legner and Derrold Redmond.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, at www.afsp.org.
Condolences may be sent to the Gilbert family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821