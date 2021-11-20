JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Arthur Frederick “Fred” Carswell, age 89, Jonesborough passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Carswell was born in Waynesville, NC and the son of the late John R. & Anna Petit Carswell. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
He was a United States Navy Veteran.
He retired from management in the trucking industry and finished his career at Clinical Pharmacy Solutions. He never met at stranger.
Survivors include his wife, June Holston Carswell; daughters, Dee Blalock (Allen), Donna Carson (Jim) and Dawn Proffitt (Shawn); son, David Carswell (Shannon); grandchildren, Lauren Logan, Leah Blalock, Justin Carson, Ashley Gorniewicz, Brittany May, Colton Carswell, Emma Carswell, Logan Proffitt and Chloe Proffitt; six great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Center, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway N. Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034.
