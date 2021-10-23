Mr. Anthony John Damato
JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Anthony John Damato, 57, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee.
A current resident of Johnson City, Anthony was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, to the late Biagio John and Patricia Ann Damato.
Anthony proudly served his country in the US Army for over eleven years. He served in Lebanon, and in Desert Storm in Kuwait. He also served his community in New York as a volunteer fire fighter and basic EMT for twenty-five years.
He enjoyed playing jokes on people whom he loved, and he dearly loved his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Anthony is preceded in death by his brother, John Damato and his sister, Cindy Damato.
Survivors include Anthony’s wife, Martha Damato; his children Anthony Damato, William Damato, and Maria Damato (Nelson Lopez, Sr.); his grandchildren Nelson Lopez, Jr., Shay Lopez, and Kayden Lopez; his siblings Mary Ann (Edd) Wood, Michael (Evelyn) Damato, James (Charlene) Damato, Patrick Damato, Holly (David) Arano, Joe (Amanda) Damato.
Anthony will be remembered as a good and loving husband, and a good and loving father.
The family of Mr. Anthony Damato will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM on Monday, October 25, 2021, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Damato Family.