Mr. Alexander Ho Kin Pan, 68, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born June 29, 1952 in Hong Kong, the son of Chia Cho Pan and Kae Tsun Chan. He was a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and East Tennessee State University. He was smart, innovative and overcame many difficult life challenges with success and excelled with great accomplishments in life. He has a good sense of humor and enjoyed life, and particularly loved traveling. Mr. Pan was a Christian with great generosity, kindness, love, and a heart of readiness of always helping his families, friends, and others. He was a loving and beloved brother, son, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by his mother. Survivors include his father, Chia Cho Pan of Advance, NC; two sisters, Priscilla Pan Hua (Vincent) of California and Ho You Pan Lee (Luke) of Durham, NC; a brother, Peter Pan (Karen) of Advance, NC and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A private family service will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
