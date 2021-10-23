JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Albert Gene Davenport, 69, of Jonesborough, went to be with his Lord & Savior on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at home from Covid-19. The son of Everette & Dorothy Davenport, Albert was born on October 15, 1952, in Washington County.
Albert is a member of Boone Trail Baptist Church.
He graduated from Science Hill High School and went on to attend East Tennessee State University. He later retired from Bud’s Radiator Shop. Albert enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a talented wood carver.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 31 years, Debbie Davenport, parents, Everette & Dorothy Davenport, brother, Dwayne Cole and his wife Brenda, several nieces and nephews, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed & Mattie Broyles.
Due to unpredictable weather, the family has chosen to have the graveside service at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 2:00 PM. He will then be privately interred at Carr Cemetery, Johnson City.
Brother Roy Yelton will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the Davenport family requests that a donation be made to the charity of your choosing.
