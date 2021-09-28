JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Alan Thomas Whitaker, 74, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25th, 2021. He was a loving son, adored brother, loyal husband, and devoted father and grandfather.
Alan was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of Harry and Mary Whitaker.
Alan graduated from Science Hill High School in the class of 1965. He attended East Tennessee State University. He then joined the Marine Corp in 1967, where he served in HMX-1 Quantico, VA, and was eventually a Crew Chief of Marine 1. After leaving the Marine Corp, he started working with Rainbo Bread Co. until his retirement.
Alan was a member of the First Apostolic Church of Johnson City.
In addition to his father, Harry, Alan was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Gloria Faye Whitaker; son, Christopher Alan Whitaker; sister, Sandra Honeycutt.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Whitaker; his two children, Robin Cross and husband Allen, son Mark Whitaker; sister, Harriet Miller and husband J. Randolf; two grandchildren, Kenton Malone, Tabatha Adkins and husband Jonathan; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Mr. Alan Thomas Whitaker will receive friends from 12 to 1 pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 PM with Edward Davis and Kenneth Davis officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 PM at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers. The Veterans Honor Guard DAV #39 will accord military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or The First Apostolic Church of Johnson City, 123 Emmanuel Dr, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Whitaker family. (423) 610-7171