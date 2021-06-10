KINGSPORT - Mr. Aaron Lee Fellers, age 54, Kingsport, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital from complications following a recent surgery.
Mr. Fellers was born in Johnson City, TN and the son of Earnest Fellers, Chuckey and Judith Hodges, Limestone.
He graduated from Greeneville High School and Northeast State University, receiving a degree in Manufacturing Engineering. He was a Boy Scout and enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Mr. Fellers was a United States Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Tonya Hensley Fellers, Kingsport; one daughter, Kayla Fellers Dearstone and husband Aaron; one brother, Paul McCray; grandson, Sullivan Dearstone; two nephews and a niece; and several other family members.
Memorial services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Grizzle officiating.
The Boy Scouts of America made a lasting impression on Aaron and the family has requested monetary gifts in lieu of flowers be made to Sequoyah Council BSA. Please mark as “Memorial Aaron Fellers Nolichucky District" and mail to: Sequoyah Council BSA 129 Boone Ridge Drive Johnson City, TN 37615.
