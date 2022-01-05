JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Aaron Broyles, age 42, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Broyles was born February 14, 1979, in Johnson City and was the son of Aldon & Kathe Jackson Broyles.
He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Mr. Broyles graduated from ETSU and worked for DT Wood Engineering. He was active with Jonesborough Little League.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Marsha Broyles; two children, Zachery and Landon Broyles; grandmother, Violet Jackson; sister, Christiana Brown (Chris).
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Fairview Cemetery with Dr. Mark Harrod officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Aistrop, Buddy Cross, Ryan Broyles, David Wilson, Andrew Masters and Chris Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a fund set up for the children, at Eastman Credit Union, in Kerrie Aistrop’s name for Aaron Broyles and family.
Condolences may be sent to the Broyles family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821.