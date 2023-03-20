JONESBOROUGH - Monica Marie Moon, 100, Jonesborough, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Monica was a native of South Plainfield, NJ and relocated to Johnson City in 1987. She was a devout Catholic and faithful member of St. Mary’s Church. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, playing cards, and spending time with her family. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly.

