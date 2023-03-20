JONESBOROUGH - Monica Marie Moon, 100, Jonesborough, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Monica was a native of South Plainfield, NJ and relocated to Johnson City in 1987. She was a devout Catholic and faithful member of St. Mary’s Church. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, playing cards, and spending time with her family. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly.
Monica was preceded in death by: her parents, Antonio and Christiana Battaglia; her husband of 23 years, Harold, in 1970; one sister, Theresa Battaglia; two brothers, Salvator Battaglia (Carmelita), and Joseph Battaglia; and two nephews, Anthony and Robert Battaglia.
Survivors include: four children, Patricia Hall (Johnny), Harold Moon, Thomas Moon and Barbara Gray (Billy); six grandchildren, Christopher Rice (Julie), Eric Rice (Christine), Cassandra Hall, Brian Gray (Brittany), Bradley Gray (Melisa) and Alex Moon; 11 great grandchildren, Caitlyn Kirkendall, Hannah Rice, Eric Rice II, Madelyn Gray, Trice Gray, Titus Gray, Lilian Gray, Rylee Tittle, Scotty Tittle, Sarah Story and Jonathan Story; one niece, Sandra Dubinsky; and one special friend, Betty Walker.
Services in Tennessee are as follows: visitation will be held from 2 PM until 4 PM on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Mass will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Services in New Jersey are as follows: visitation will be held from 10 AM until 11 AM on Friday, March 24, 2023, at McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Ave., South Plainfield, NJ. The committal service will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Moon family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Moon family. (423) 282-1521