JOHNSON CITY - Mona G. Owens Austin, age 86, of Johnson City, Tennessee died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home in Johnson City.
Mona was born on July 18, 1934 to the late Thomas Gibson and Mary Jane Gaskill Gibson in Birmingham, Alabama. She graduated from Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia in 1952.
She was an active member of Princeton Presbyterian Church.
Mona spent her career in legal services. She worked for 26 years as the legal assistant to the Honorable Glen M. Williams, United States District Judge for the Western District of Virginia. She retired in 2001.
In addition to her parents, Mona was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Leon Owens and Charles N. Austin.
She is survived by her daughter, Sarah B. Bowser of Johnson City; son, Christopher D. Owens (and wife, Suzie) of Bristol, Tennessee; sister, Minnie Love Hauser of Highlands, California; her special caregiver, Stephanie Ferguson; and many extended family members.
Mona was buried at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Virginia next to the love of her life Leon Owens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Princeton Presbyterian Church (http://princetonjohnsoncity.org/contact/) in Mona’s name.
