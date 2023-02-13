Mitzi Ruth Chatman, 84, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, February 10, 2023. She was a native of Greene County and the daughter of the late Martin Luther Thornburg and Verna Elizabeth Randall Thornburg. Mitzi was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Church Hill, TN. She also attended Bible Way Church in Kingsport. She worked as a secretary for Sears Credit Department and Inter Mountain Telephone Company for many years. She was a graduate of Ketron High School. Mitzi was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who will be greatly missed. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with her lifelong friends Doris Miller, Bernice Taylor, and the late Carolyn Richards (aka the Golden Girls). In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William E. (Bill) Chatman; two brothers, James Wesley Thornburg and Lloyd Steven Thornburg.
Survivors include her four children, Tim Chatman and wife, Julia of Kingsport, Steve Chatman and wife, Lori of Cookeville, TN, Christy Chatman Rakestraw and husband, Chris of Rogersville and Amy Chatman Crawford and husband, Chris of Murfreesboro, TN; her grandchildren, Candace Chatman Sikorski (RJ), Leah Chatman Walling (Heath), Caleb Crawford, Aubrie Crawford, Taylor Chatman, Josie Chatman, Emily Chatman, Mallory Chatman and Russell Chatman; step-grandchildren, Josh Rakestraw (Erica), Veronica Taylor (Corey) and Kevin Marshall Rakestraw; great-grandchildren, Cannon, Ruth Ann, Forrest, Emma Kate and Kennedy; a sister, Beverly Jo Brooks of Kingsport; two brothers, Martin Leslie Thornburg and wife, Carol of Johnson City and Richard David Thornburg of Randleman, NC; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mitzi will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, February 17, 2023 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with her son, Steve Chatman officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until the service hour. Graveside service will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Caleb Crawford, Russell Chatman, Wesley Brooks, Trevor Brooks, RJ Sikorski, and Heath Walling. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Thornburg, Luke Brooks, and Aaron Thornburg.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Erwin Heath Care Center and Johnson City Medical Center for the wonderful care and compassion they provided their mother during her illness.
Condolences may be made online to www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245