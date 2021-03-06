Mitchell Ray Moody, age 55, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
Mitchell was born February 9, 1966 in Manchester, TN, to Jerry Bryan and Patricia Hines Moody. He was preceded in death by his father.
At the time of his death, he was living in Knoxville, TN and was employed by U.S. Bank.
He is survived by his mother, sisters Mary Lou Williams (Randy) and Jerri Lynn Poteat (David); niece Katie Williams and nephews Drew Rafalowski and Zach Rafalowski.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite animal shelter or animal rescue organization.