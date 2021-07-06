JOHNSON CITY - Miss Wendy Jo Laws, age 50, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Wendy was a native of Avery County, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Elmer W. Laws Sr. and Martha Keener Laws Hensley.
Wendy worked for the Dawn of Hope for many years. She had a special love for the individuals she supported, and they for her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nephew Matthew McWilliams.
She is survived by her cherished son, Jeffery Sherill Hughes, fondly referred to as JJ. She and JJ shared an incredible bond. JJ was the light of Wendy’s life. Other survivors includer her step-father, Robert Hensley Sr.; four sisters, Sandy (Art) Abrams, Cindy Laws McWilliams, Sherry (Robin) Carden, Terry (JC) Calvert; two brothers, Elmer Laws Jr. and Robert Hensley Jr. (Debbie), numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephew.
Memorial services for Wendy will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at a family cemetery in Banner Elk, North Carolina.
Condolences may be sent to the Laws family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821