I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7
Minnie Ruth Bowens, age 74, of the South Central Community, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center. She was affectionately known to friends and family as “Granny Ruth”.
Ruth was a devoted Christian, a member of Horse Creek Church of God for 57 years.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years: Jimmy Bowens; two children: Jean Bowens Rushing (Lane) and Phillip Bowens; two grandchildren, who were the light of her life: Julia Rushing and James Paul Bowens; special grandniece: Rae Richards; siblings: Sylvia Miller, Jimmy David “Bud” (Jessee) Fellers, Mary Shelton, Geri “Dene” (Mark) Hatley, Mildred Roberts, Betty (Mark) Moshea, Maxine (Phil) Randall, Henry Fellers, Eddie “Ted” Fellers, Bob Fellers, Mary Harrison, Carolyn Gunter, Nancy Shipley, and Lowell (Kathy) Bowens; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a daughter of the late Arnold and Flossie Fellers and was preceded in death by siblings: Gary Fellers, Ellen Ragon, Shirley Dyke, Jose Jennings, and Kenneth Bowens; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Clyde and Julie Bowens.
The family will receive friends at Horse Creek Church of God from 10 – 11 a.m. on Saturday. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bobby Morrison and the Rev. Russ Hayes officiating. Interment will be in Horse Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnson City Medical Center ICU and Trauma Staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Horse Creek Church of God Family Life Center, 900 Old Jonesboro Road, Chuckey, TN 37641,
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.