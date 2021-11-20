JOHNSON CITY - Minnie Huff Fish, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was taken by angels to her heavenly home on Wednesday morning, November 17, 2021. She was 94, a much loved, faithful member of the Stoney Creek Church of Christ for many years who dearly loved her church family.
Minnie was born on January 26, 1927 in Greene County, Tennessee, the daughter of James W. Huff and Dorothy Parks Huff. Her early life was spent in Cocke County but she and her family moved to Washington County in 1945. On April 5, 1946 she married Edward L. Fish, the love of her life. Their marriage lasted 59 years until his death in 2005. Due to the early death of Minnie’s mother they raised 4 of her siblings along with their 2 children and cared for her father. Their home was full of people, love and laughter and was the center of many family gatherings. Minnie and Edd were also known as Mamaw and Papaw to countless children and adults who knew them through church and their community.
Minnie was a wonderful country cook, famous for her sweet tea, gravy and biscuits. No one came into her home without being offered food and drink. She even fed the hobos her son brought home from the nearby railroad tracks.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Huff and Donald Huff; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sarah and James Owens, Lee and Pete Atchley, Della and Jack Coggins; infant sister, Rachel Huff; and infant granddaughter, Jennifer Fish.
Survivors who mourn her loss include her son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Patsy Fish; daughter and son-in-law, Dorothy (Dot) and Kyle Sexton; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Vivian Huff; grandchildren, T.J. and Lisa Fish, James Fish, Katie Tino, Christy Smiley and James Smiley; great grandchildren, Michael Perkins, Taylor Bisanti, Midajah Scalf, Anderson Fish and Briana Smiley; one great-great grandchild, Bentley Soliday; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 22, 2021 from 11:00AM-1:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00PM with Minister Wesley Simons and Minister Kris Casebolt officiating. A Private Committal Service and Interment will follow in the Garden of Peace at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family would like to express tremendous gratitude to the Amedisys Hospice team, whose tireless, loving care was given to our entire family. A special thanks to nurses Michelle and Jennifer, attendants Lexi and Hannah and Chaplain Chris.
In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to the Stoney Creek Church of Christ or Tri-Cities School of Preaching and Christian Development, 1162 Highway 91, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
