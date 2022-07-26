CARTER COUNTY - Millard “M.M.” Garland, age 81, of Carter County transitioned peacefully on Sunday, July 24th due to complications of cancer. He was fortunate to spend his final days in his home, surrounded by his family.

Millard is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Judy Ann Garland, and his children Audrey Kelaher Briggs, Marvin Garland and his wife Angie, and Amy Garland; his grandchildren, Joshua, Alexandra, and Samuel Kelaher, Savannah and Sawyer Garland, and Dillon Andes; and two great-granddaughters, Aisley Kelaher and Harper Andes. Each of these lives were greatly enriched by his abiding love, unfailing support, and his ever-gentle strength.

