ELIZABETHTON - Mildred Virginia Nelson Chambers, age 98, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 after a short illness in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born August 23, 1924 in Sullivan County, to the late James Andrew and Maggie Sigman Nelson. Mildred loved to sing, work in her flowers and cook. She was a member of Southside Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Raymond Montie Chambers, by two sons: Harvey Wayne Chambers and Montie Eugene Chambers, four brothers: William, Frank, Joe, and George D. Nelson and one sister: Alice Lane.
Survivors include One Daughter: Judy Ann Chambers Johnson and husband Gordon, Abingdon, Virginia, Two Sons: Edward Emerson Chambers and wife Bobbie, Roan Mountain and Terry Allen Chambers and wife Janice, Honaker, VA. One Sister: Shelby Jean Hyatt and husband Albert M. Hyatt, Piney Flats. Her Granddaughters: Misty Rebecca Chambers, Melody Markland and Ashley Elizabeth Johnson, Her Grandsons: Wayne Allen Chambers, Gordon Goodwin Johnson III and Kenneth Chambers. Several Great-Grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews also survive. Her special friends: Steve, Jason and Carol Beach and Michael and Jean Johnson.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Steven Burleson officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 in the Hall Cemetery (Tiger Creek). Music will be provided by Lisa Blair and Gary Simerly. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Saturday will be: Kenneth Chambers, Gordon Goodwin Johnson III, Tommy Johnson, Jason Chambers, George Collins and Steve Beach. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Larry Gobble, Michael Johnson, Rev. Bill Greer, Jason Beach, Wayne Blevins, Tyron Powell, Gary Simerly, Paul Souder, Donnie Blair, Rob Chambers and Harold Chambers. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
