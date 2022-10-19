ELIZABETHTON - Mildred Virginia Nelson Chambers, age 98, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 after a short illness in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born August 23, 1924 in Sullivan County, to the late James Andrew and Maggie Sigman Nelson. Mildred loved to sing, work in her flowers and cook. She was a member of Southside Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Raymond Montie Chambers, by two sons: Harvey Wayne Chambers and Montie Eugene Chambers, four brothers: William, Frank, Joe, and George D. Nelson and one sister: Alice Lane.

Survivors include One Daughter: Judy Ann Chambers Johnson and husband Gordon, Abingdon, Virginia, Two Sons: Edward Emerson Chambers and wife Bobbie, Roan Mountain and Terry Allen Chambers and wife Janice, Honaker, VA. One Sister: Shelby Jean Hyatt and husband Albert M. Hyatt, Piney Flats. Her Granddaughters: Misty Rebecca Chambers, Melody Markland and Ashley Elizabeth Johnson, Her Grandsons: Wayne Allen Chambers, Gordon Goodwin Johnson III and Kenneth Chambers. Several Great-Grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews also survive. Her special friends: Steve, Jason and Carol Beach and Michael and Jean Johnson.

