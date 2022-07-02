WATAUGA - Mildred Mottern Young, age 97, 181 Cripple Creek Loop, Watauga, Tennessee, died Friday, July 1, 2022 and is now in her heavenly home, celebrating with family and friends. When her size 4 ½ feet hit the ground, they didn’t stop until they went to bed. With a smile and grace, she always gave more in life than she received.
Born April 8, 1925, was a 1943 graduate of Happy Valley High School and later business school. She worked as a bookkeeper until she retired from Thomas Industries/ Easy Painter in 1990. Church was always a big part of her life and she was a member of Brick Christian Church. She grew up in the big band era and loved music, especially when it was Elvis Presley singing.
Preceded in death by her parents David Ritchie Hyder and Sybil Range Hyder, husbands George F. Mottern and John J. Young, an infant son George Patrick Mottern and son Tim Mottern, an infant great-grandson Preston Davis, her sister and brother-in-law Joyce and Monk Tillman.
Survived by her family and mama to: son Joe Mottern and wife Vickie, daughter Jill Mottern-Stout and husband Steve, and daughter-in-law Deborah Mottern, Nannie P. to grandchildren: (and second mom to Faith) Faith Mottern Jimenez, Joey Mottern, Darkus Bowers, Jameila Cummings, Nikki Robertson and husband Josh, Anthony Payne and wife Jessica, Chrystal Ward and husband Rex, Jody Phillips and wife Stacey. Great grandchildren to: Ben, Ashley, Kaytie, Joseph Alexander, Keirston, Kayla, Shayla, Joseph Tyler, Sydney, Sierra, Brianna, Cody, Corbin; plus, a new generation of great-great grandchildren. Also by her grand dogs and cats and by many nieces and nephews that she all loved dearly.
Mama lay down to rest
We know you did your best
Fears, worries, suffering or pain, there will be no more
You have earned your wings to soar
Do not let your love for us keep you here
For we know you will always be near
Thank you, mama, for loving us, even when we cut our noses off to spite our faces.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Mildred Mottern- Young will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in the Brick Christian Church with Mr. Ernie Depew, minister, officiating.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Mildred Mottern- Young.