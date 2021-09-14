JOHNSON CITY - Mildred “Millie” A. Ward, 95, Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at The Courtyards Senior Living.
Millie was born in Grayson County, VA to the late Garnett Edward and Mamie Anderson.
Millie was a homemaker and enjoyed working in her yard. She was a member of Snow Memorial Baptist Church. Millie was known to many people as the pie lady, because she would often bake pies for the courthouse and Washington County Sheriff’s Department.
In addition to her parents, Millie was preceded in death by: her husband, in 1979, John Ward; and two sisters, Winifred and Garnetta.
Survivors include: one sister, Margaret Morris and her husband Orrin, of Conyors, GA; and special friends, Neal and Candy Mendo.
A graveside service will be held at 12 PM on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson City/Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521