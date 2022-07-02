WHITE, GA - Mildred Jeanette Perkins Swink Hartnagel of White, Georgia passed away on June 15, 2022 of natural causes. Jeannie was born in Johnson City, TN on February 9, 1941. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow Wilson and Kathleen Kelsey Perkins, sister Joni Perkins Cannon, and brother-in-law Dwain Austin. She is survived by her loving husband Robert, sons Michael Allen Swink Jr. (spouse Kathy Hamdy), Thomas Anthony Swink (souse Tammy Scott), stepdaughter Heidi Pryor (Spouse Edward). Five Grandchildren; Thomas Swink, Savannah Swink, Cecelia Swink, Audrie Pryor Christian, Trey Pryor, Great-grandson Kollier Christian, sister Mary K Austin, and brother-in-law Dale Cannon.
Remains have been cremated and a celebration of Jeannie’s life will be held at a later date.