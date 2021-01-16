JONESBOROUGH - Mildred Jean Ferguson Kirtley, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021. The daughter of Newman & Sallie Marie Leedy Ferguson, Mildred was born in Washington County on October 12, 1928.
Mildred retired from Ford Hospital in Novi, Michigan. She attended Boones Creek Christian Church.
Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Kirtley, daughter, Judy Lowrey, sisters, Betty Ferguson, Polly McKewin and Ellen Cole, and brothers, Hal Ferguson and John Ferguson.
She is survived by her son, Gary McIntosh (Julie) of Fremont, Indiana, step-son, Kenneth Kirtley Jr. (Rossana) of Las Vegas, Nevada, daughters, Jayne Condron (Tim) of Livonia, Michigan, step-daughter, Patricia Kish, sisters, Margaret Bowman of Bowmantown and Linda Westmoreland (Jimmy) of Johnson City, sister-in-law’s, Evelyn Ferguson of Gray and Martha Ferguson of Gray, and grandchildren, Heather McIntosh, Ryan McIntosh, Brandon Hinds, Leslie McIntosh, Mark Marlo, Sarah Baker (Aaron), Sadie Kirtley, Kim Lenallen (Carl), Trish Marion (Brian), Jennifer Oman (Arty), Amanda Staffin, and Emily Kish, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Monday, January 18, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Boones Creek Christian Church. The graveside service will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pastor David Clark will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Casey Hill, Jacob McIntosh, Mark Marlo, Joe Bowman, Andy Bowman, Eddie Good, Danny Good and David Good.
