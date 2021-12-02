LIMESTONE - Mildred “Gladys” Hughes, 83, of Limestone, died Monday, November 29, 2021 at her residence. She was a native of Washington County, daughter of the late Ollie Gertrude Conner and James L. Campbell.
Gladys was Science Hill High School graduate.
She attended the Faith Tabernacle of Johnson City.
Gladys loved fishing, garage sales and was musical she could play nearly anything piano or organ, even horns.
She was one of 19 children and one of the last survivors.
In addition to her parents, her husband of 43 years, Charles “Lem” Hughes preceded her in death in 2018.
Those left to cherish her memory, her brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Golda Campbell and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm. A graveside service is scheduled for Monday, December 6th, 2021 at 10:00 am under the direction of Pastor Harold Jones. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 9:50 am. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family wishes to express thanks to Amedisys Hospice for the great care given to Gladys.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Hughes family. (423) 282-1521