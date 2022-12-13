GRAY - Mildred F. Callahan, 90 of Gray passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 in The Waters of Johnson City. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Rosie Tucker Barker. Mildred was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Johnson City. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching TV game shows, watching sports, especially Tennessee Vols football. Mildred also enjoyed her fur babies, Dixon, D.J. and Piddles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Earl Callahan in 2004.
Survivors include her children, Freddie Lynn Callahan, Alfred Wayne Callahan and Pamela Diane McVey and husband, Roger all of Gray and Angela Lee Wilson of Claremore, Oklahoma; a brother, James Barker; her grandchildren, Holly Callahan, Heather Callahan, Zachery Callahan, Michael Wayne Callahan, Toby Booth, Catheryn Booth Gillette, Roman Wilson and William Dale McVey; great-grandchildren, Autumn Callahan, Nicholas Callahan, Braiden Booth, Liam Gillette, Olivia Tolliver, Dessie Tolliver, Gabe Peters, Neveah Peters and Bella Peters; special friends, Dallas and Matthew Morrow.
Funeral services for Mildred will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, December 16, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Jim Chatman and Rev. Mike Dickenson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the service hour. Interment will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff of The Waters Rehab of Johnson City for the wonderful care they provided.
